"I expect them to be in League One next season": Robins boss after Dons defeat

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:52 GMT
MK Dons needed two goals in the final 15 minutes to see Cheltenham off | Jane Russell
MK Dons ended Cheltenham’s seven-match unbeaten run with a comeback victory at Stadium MK

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Flynn was furious his side let slip a 2-0 lead at Stadium MK on Saturday, but feels MK Dons will be a League One side this time next year.

Goals from Luke Young and George Miller gave the Robins a two-goal advantage after just 13 minutes at MK1, but after Alex Gilbey got one back midway through the first-half, two goals in the final 15 minutes secured Dons’ fifth league win in a row to move within a point of the automatic promotion places.

Cheltenham, who suffered their first defeat in seven, remain in 16th spot in League Two but left Milton Keynes disappointed to leave empty handed.

Flynn though believes Dons have all the attributes to secure promotion.

He said: “It’s unfortunate and I am frustrated, but Scott (Lindsey) has this lot going and they have a lot of players, he’s a really good manager and it’s a big club. Their budget is huge and I fully expect them to be in League One next season.

“We have come here, we were the better team and we’ve lost. If we come here, play us off the park and beat us three, four or five, you hold your hands up. But that one is a tough one to take.

“We should have won this game. We should be getting on the bus with three points, eight unbeaten, looking forward to Tranmere. It’s frustrating, but we have to go on another unbeaten run and hopefully it starts on Friday.”

