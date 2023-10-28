A look ahead to MK Dons’ home game with Swindon Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Swindon Town’s top performers this season will watch on from the sidelines on Saturday when they take on MK Dons at Stadium MK.

Due to a clause in the loan deal between the clubs, Dan Kemp will be unable to appear against his parent club when the sides meet this weekend.

Kemp, who has only made 16 appearances for Dons since signing from Leyton Orient in January 2022, has made 15 outings for the Robins this term, and has been a revelation for Michael Flynn’s side, scoring eight goals and providing five assists already this season.

Swindon head to Stadium MK somewhat out of sorts. After making a flying start to the season, Town have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions, and lost 1-0 to Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Today marks the 26th meeting between the clubs. Dons currently sway the stats, winning 12 of the games to Swindon’s seven, with six draws. The last time the sides met was in the Covid-hit 2020/21 season, with Dons dominating against the Robins in both games - winning 4-1 at the County Ground and 5-0 at Stadium MK - as Swindon suffered relegation.

Swindon’s last win in Milton Keynes came in February 2018 with a 3-2 win. In fact four of their seven wins over Dons have come in the New City.

Referee Ross Joyce will take charge of the game. Getting a little card-happy lately, Mr Joyce has shown 54 yellows and seven reds this season, with five of those dismissals coming in the last six games he has taken charge of. He last oversaw a Dons game in April 202, when goals from Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry saw off Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK.

Garry Maskell and Daniel Bonneywell will run the lines with Fourth Official Thomas Harty.