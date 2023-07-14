News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

A look ahead to MK Dons’ pre-season game with Barnet

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to National League side Barnet on Saturday

By Toby Lock
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 2 min read

MK Dons are back in action tomorrow when they take on Barnet at The Hive.

As part of a double-header, MK Dons Women will be taking on London Bees at midday before the first team takes on their National League opponents at 3pm.

Graham Alexander’s side got their pre-season campaign underway on Tuesday night, suffering a 2-1 defet to another National League side in the form of Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale.

Most Popular

The head coach admitted afterwards that results during the pre-season campaign were of little interest to him, seeing the games as an extension of their training plans.

Dons head to Germany on Monday to continue their League Two preparations.

Fans could get their first opportunity to see new signing MJ Williams on Saturday too, with the former Bolton midfielder completing his move to Stadium MK on Wednesday.

Josh Morris too could feture again for Dons, having played for 25 minutes on Tuesday night on trial following his release from Motherwell earlier this summer.

Barnet finished fifth in the National League last season, but missed out on the play-off final after losing to Boreham Wood in the semi-final.

Dean Brennan’s side are already three matches into their pre-season campaign, having drawn with Norwich City 1-1, followed up with 1-0 wins over Hemel Hempstead Town and Crystal Palace.

Former Dons goalkeeper Laurie Walker has been a regular for Barnet since arriving at the club in July 2022, and penned a new contract to remain at The Hive for next term too.

“It’ll be a fantastic day,” said Walker ahead of the game. If everyone can come down and support us that will be great. They’re a tough side, I know having played there for two-and-a-half years. We know what they do, what they’re about, and we saw that when they came here last season.”

Last season’s pre-season encounter ended with a 3-1 win for Dons, while the last competitive match between the sides came in the FA Cup second round in 2020, when a late Cameron Jerome goal secured Dons’ passage into the third round.

Related topics:National LeagueWealdstoneGraham Alexander