A look ahead to MK Dons’ pre-season game with Barnet

MK Dons are back in action tomorrow when they take on Barnet at The Hive.

As part of a double-header, MK Dons Women will be taking on London Bees at midday before the first team takes on their National League opponents at 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Graham Alexander’s side got their pre-season campaign underway on Tuesday night, suffering a 2-1 defet to another National League side in the form of Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale.

Dons head to Germany on Monday to continue their League Two preparations.

Fans could get their first opportunity to see new signing MJ Williams on Saturday too, with the former Bolton midfielder completing his move to Stadium MK on Wednesday.

Read More Midfielder Williams completes move to Dons from Bolton Wanderers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh Morris too could feture again for Dons, having played for 25 minutes on Tuesday night on trial following his release from Motherwell earlier this summer.

Barnet finished fifth in the National League last season, but missed out on the play-off final after losing to Boreham Wood in the semi-final.

Dean Brennan’s side are already three matches into their pre-season campaign, having drawn with Norwich City 1-1, followed up with 1-0 wins over Hemel Hempstead Town and Crystal Palace.

Former Dons goalkeeper Laurie Walker has been a regular for Barnet since arriving at the club in July 2022, and penned a new contract to remain at The Hive for next term too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’ll be a fantastic day,” said Walker ahead of the game. If everyone can come down and support us that will be great. They’re a tough side, I know having played there for two-and-a-half years. We know what they do, what they’re about, and we saw that when they came here last season.”