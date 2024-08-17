A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to Essex to take on Colchester United

The JobServe Community Stadium - home of Colchester United | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to Colchester United, kicking off at 3pm

MK Dons desperately need to get a win under their belts when they take on Colchester United this Saturday.

Back-to-back defeats at the start of the season have brought Dons back to earth with a thud after last week’s takeover news, losing to Bradford City and Watford.

The U’s started their season with 4-2 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, having led 2-0 in the opening nine minute at Plough Lane. But Danny Cowley’s side booked a spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after beating Reading on penalties following a 2-2 draw with the Royals.

The sides are certainly no strangers to one another. Saturday’s meeting will be the 25th between the sides since 2004, and the fifth in League Two. Of the previous 24 games, Dons have won 14 of them, with Colchester winning six, and four draws.

Last season’s matches between the sides were decided on late goals, and both games went the way of the side from MK1. Trailing 2-1 in the 88th minute at the JobServe Stadium last August, goals from Alex Gilbey and Matt Dennis deep into stoppage time won it 3-2 for Dons, while at Stadium MK, Ellis Harrison’s 89th minute header snatched the points for the hosts.

Dons have the edge over the home side as well, winning five of their last seven trips to Colchester. But they will be hampered this season with several key players missing through injury.

Referee Jacob Miles will take charge of the game. After taking charge of Exeter’s trip to Walsall in midweek, Miles oversaw 21 games last season – including Dons’ 4-1 win over Chelsea U21s – as he dished out 84 yellow cards and one red.

Anthony Da Costa and Stephen Brown will run the lines with Fourth Official David Harrison.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 6/5 to win the game, while Colchester are 21/10 and 5/2 the draw.