A look ahead to MK Dons' trip to take on Chesterfield

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to the SMH Group Stadium to take on Chesterfield, kicking off at 3pm

The pre-season favourites for the League Two title will lock horns at the SMH Group Stadium looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats this afternoon.

Back-to-back home losses for Paul Warne’s side against Walsall and Grimsby have overturned Dons’ unbeaten start to the campaign until that point, while Paul Cook’s men were also beaten by the Saddlers last time out, after suffering an emphatic Vertu Trophy away at Crewe, going down 7-1.

The sides will meet separated by two places and two points, with the Spireites sat seventh in the table with 13 points and Dons ninth on 11. Both were heavily tipped to be fighting at the sharp end of League Two this season, and after making good starts, their recent form as seen them stumble a little but remain there or thereabouts after just seven games.

Historically, there is little to choose between the sides. Saturday’s game will be the 17th meeting between the teams, with Dons winning six of them, Chesterfield winning five and five draws. Last season, Dons did the double over the Spireites, with both games coming within a month of each other. After the 3-0 win at Stadium MK in early December, Dons started 2025 in style with a 2-1 win in Derbyshire thanks to goals from Joe White and Callum Hendry.

And Dons’ form when they’ve visited Chesterfield has been good over the years, winning on four of their trips there and never suffering defeat.

Dons are set to travel without full-backs Gethin Jones and Joe Tomlinson through injury, while Jon Mellish will serve the first of a three match ban after his red card against Grimsby Town last Saturday. Striker Aaron Collins though could be back in contention after breaking his arm on the opening day of the season against Oldham Athletic.

Referee Edward Duckworth will take charge of the game. In his seven games this season, he’s booked 25 players and sent one off. His last MK Dons game came in March 2023 in the 5-0 win over Walsall at Stadium MK.

Ashley Allen and Bradley Hall will run the lines with Fourth Official Richard Wigglesworth.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 9/4 to win the game, with Chesterfield at 23/30 and 12/5 the draw.