A look ahead to MK Dons trip to take on Tranmere Rovers

Previewing MK Dons’ game against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm

Two teams in miserable form will meet at Prenton Park this afternoon, keen to put their seasons back on track.

Both MK Dons and Tranmere Roves have just two wins in their last 13 games, and find themselves sliding the wrong way in League Two. While Dons dropped to 15th on Tuesday night after their defeat to Barrow, Tranmere sit 22nd despite their goal-less draw with Fleetwood in the week.

Prior to that, Nigel Adkins’ side need to look back to January 4 for their only win since the turn of the year. Wins at home have been few and far between for Rovers, picking up just four this term. However, they have similarly only lost four times at home too, with seven draws.

The sides shared a 1-1 draw when they met back in October in what was Scott Lindsey’s first home game in charge as Regan Henry netting in stoppage time to salvage a point for Rovers at Stadium MK. The sides are no strangers to one another down the years, with 22 meetings since 2004. Tranmere have claimed the spoils in seven of them, while Dons have won 12, most notably the first between them in Milton Keynes which saw Gareth Edds score late on to win the game 2-1, keeping Dons in League One.

Last season, this game offered Dons one of their most memorable away wins, when Ellis Harrison’s stoppage time strike won it for Mike Williamson’s side 2-1.

Referee Stephen Parkinson will take charge of the game, his 26th game of the season. Thus far, he has shown 94 yellow cards and seven reds, while awarding seven penalties. Predominantly a National League official, he has never taken charge of a Dons game, and only one Tranmere game - last season’s 3-1 defeat to Crawley Town. Steve Durnall and Kevin Mulraine will run the lines with Fourth Official Jonathan Wyatt.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 2/1 to win the game, with Tranmere at 11/8 and 23/10 the draw.