A look ahead to MK Dons' visit to Port Vale

Previewing MK Dons’ visit to Vale Park to take on Port Vale - kicking off at 3pm

Ben Gladwin will lead MK Dons into the toughest test of his tenure in charge so far when they take on Port Vale on Saturday.

Darren Moore’s side sit sixth in League Two, hitting form since the turn of the year to catapult them back into the promotion hunt. When they visited Stadium MK earlier this season, they were setting the pace in the division, and now sit ten back from frontrunners Walsall.

The Valiants head into the game with just one defeat since the turn of the year, but that came on Tuesday night when they were turned over 2-1 by Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium.

MK Dons’ fortunes meanwhile are in desperate need of a boost. After three miserable months, Dons picked up only their third win in 18 games last Saturday against Morecambe, the first since Gladwin took over as interim head coach. The win has done a lot to lift the spirits around Stadium MK after a bleak period, which ultimately cost Scott Lindsey his job at the top.

Heading into the game 18th, Dons will be looking to finish the season on a high with 11 games to go, though their chances of overturning the 14-point deficit to the play-offs looks remote, while the 13-point gap to the relegation spots now looks relatively safe.

The sides have met 17 times down the years, with Vale claiming the spoils in seven of them, while Dons have won five, and there have been five draws. Dons’ record at Vale Park is similar, with three defeats, two wins and draw draws down the years. Their last visit was the dismal 1-0 defeat in March 2023.

Michael Barlow will take charge of the game. In 17 outings this season, he has shown 39 yellow cards, only one red and awarded one penalty - something Dons have conceded in every other game for the last eight. Making his first EFL appearances this season, Barlow has never taken charge of either side. Jack Forder-Hay and Ollie Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Grant Taylor.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 11/4 to win the game, though Vale are 19/20 to claim the spoils at home, with the draw at 5/2.