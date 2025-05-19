"A season like no other": Dons loanee Orsi sums up his turbulent campaign

The loanee hit ten goals for the season while on loan at Stadium MK

Striker Danilo Orsi admitted this season was not what he expected it to be after he returned from his loan at MK Dons.

The 29-year-old started the season making a move from Crawley Town to Burton Albion, where he hit the ground running with seven goals in 17 appearances.

But with managerial changes, he dropped down the pecking order at the Pirelli Stadium, moving to MK Dons on loan to reunite with former Crawley boss Scott Lindsey. But he could not recreate the same magic, which saw him net 25 goals in 50 appearances for the Reds, and Lindsey was sacked.

Orsi netted three goals for Dons though in the second-half of the season, rounding out with ten for the campaign, but the club chose not to take up their option to buy the striker at the end of his loan.

Posting on social media to wrap up his season, Orsi said: “A season like no other, few highs and many lows but taking the positives happy to hit double digits for another season and looking forward to next season!

“Thank you to all the fans who have stuck by us.”

Sending a message to Dons, he added: “Wishing all the players, staff and fans all the best next season.”