Dons end their interest in Burton striker at conclusion of loan deal

There was an ‘option to buy’ built into his loan deal to MK Dons

Striker Danilo Orsi will return to Burton Albion this summer, with MK Dons turning down the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old was brought in on loan from the League One Brewers in the January transfer window by former head coach Scott Lindsey. The pair worked together with great success at Crawley Town, with Orsi netting 25 goals in 50 appearances for the Reds during their promotion winning season.

Orsi, who was known to Dons fans thanks to his hat-trick in the 5-1 play-off thumping at Stadium MK, had made a move to Burton not long after scoring at Wembley in the final, and netted eight goals for Albion in the first-half of the season. Managerial changes at the Pirelli Stadium though saw his first-team opportunities begin to dry up, with Lindsey making a move for the front-man during the January window.

With the deal though came an option to buy the striker, one which would be decided upon at the end of the season. Orsi made 18 appearances for Dons in the second-half of the season, chipping in with three goals as the side limped through 2025. The team’s dismal form cost Lindsey his job in March, and the appointment of Paul Warne sees the club set to take a new direction heading into the new season.

On Friday, the club revealed their ‘retained list’ and confirmed Orsi would be returning at the end of his loan spell, ruling out option to buy which could have been triggered.

Warne has spoken openly of his desire for more pace and firepower in his side, and said he is eager to make some key signings early in the transfer window, though it now appears Orsi is not one of those he intends to land.