MacGillivray to remain as Dons trigger contract option and confirm retained list

MK Dons have put out their retained list

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray will stay at MK Dons heading into next season, the club have confirmed in their retained list.

The 32-year-old has been at the club for two years, but had dropped down the pecking order at the start of the season. Brought back in from the cold by Scott Lindsey, he played the last six games for Dons, keeping four clean sheets under new boss Paul Warne, and drawing huge praise from the head coach.

The list, which confirms the players under contract heading into the summer, also sees youngsters Phoenix Scholtz and Seb Stacey have options taken up, while Jonathan Leko and Connal Trueman are in contract talks.

Twenty players will go into the new campaign under contract, but there will be three players out of contract to leave - Nathan Harness, Jack Tucker and Ellis Harrison.

Tucker departs after three seasons at the club. Signing from Gillingham in the summer of 2022, the centre-back went through some tough phases at the club, and finished the season on loan at Colchester, making 81 appearances at Stadium MK. Striker

Harrison too spent the second-half of the season on loan, joining Walsall in January. He made just 14 starts in two years at the club, coming off the bench 45 times, scoring 13 goals in his time.

Goalkeeper Harness departs after just five appearances since his move from Charlton Athletic in 2023.

Academy products Joel Anker, Charlie Stirland, Ronnie Sandford and Albert Wood will also depart.

Sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “Firstly, I'd like to thank the players who are leaving us for their efforts while at Stadium MK. This includes the players we've had with us on loan this season, who have all contributed to the group. For our young players, this is never an easy time and our excellent academy staff will ensure they are supported with the next step of their journey.

“We're really pleased to welcome our new young pros into the development group, where they will will be challenged and pushed to prepare for further opportunities, whether that will be making strides towards the First Team or going out on loan for further experience. We continue to support Phoenix Scholtz and Michael Brammeld with their return from long-term injuries, and the group will be an excellent landing spot to help them get back to full fitness.

“Finally, I'm pleased to see a core of players returning next season, and work has already begun to improve the squad further. As a club, we'll be doing all we can to provide Paul Warne and his staff with the most competitive squad possible for 25/26.”

Retained list: Dan Crowley, Alex Gilbey, Callum Hendry, Scott Hogan, Liam Kelly, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Laurence Maguire, Aaron Nemane, Luke Offord, Jack Sanders, Sam Sherring, Nathan Thompson, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Joe Tomlinson, Callum Tripp, Jay Williams, Charlie Waller

Options exercised: Craig MacGillivray, Phoenix Scholtz, Seb Stacey

In talks: Jonathan Leko, Connal Trueman

Players leaving: Jack Tucker, Ellis Harrison, Nathan Harness

Loan players leaving: Nico Lawrence, Danilo Orsi, Tommi O’Reilly, Travis Patterson, Joe White

Development squad: Michael Brammeld, Marcel Guzynski, Keon Lewis-Burgess, Chase Medwynter, Kobe Sinclair-Linton, Simone Troso

Young pros leaving: Joel Anker, Ronnie Sandford, Charlie Stirland, Albert Wood