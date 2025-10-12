"A statement win" for Dons as Bristol Rovers, says skipper Gilbey

Skipper Alex Gilbey spoke after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers

The thumping 4-0 win over Bristol Rovers was a big ticket victory for MK Dons, according to captain Alex Gilbey.

The 30-year-old was a social media star overnight after Gas fans threatened to disrupt Dons’ hotel ahead of the game, but it did not seem to impact him as he saw his first-half shot deflected into the net for Dons’ opener before thrashing home the third in the 90th minute.

Laurence Maguire and substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy bagged further goals either side of Gilbey’s to make for a memorable afternoon at the Memorial Stadium for the travelling supporters as they saw their side win for a third straight League Two game.

Their second biggest win of the season after the 5-0 home win over Cheltenham, Gilbey felt it was an important three points to pick up, sending out a message to the rest of the division.

“It’s a statement win, it’s another win, three in a row and we have to keep rolling,” he said. “Over the years, this has always been a hard place to come. And it wasn’t easy out there, despite what the score says. We had to really be on it the whole time.

“Wins breed confidence, and today felt like a performance of a team who won two in a row. It’s great to win three, and now we’ve got to try and win four.

“It was nice to put a full game performance together. I think it’s the first time this season we’ve scored goals late on, and it’s one for the fans to enjoy.”

For a second game, Dons were left questioning the scorer after Gilbey’s seventh minute shot was deflected into the net by a home defender. There were no doubts about his second goal though, but while it looked like one, the captain said it was not a move he and Liam Kelly had worked on before.

He said: “We didn’t work on it, we just saw an opportunity. Me and Kells locked eyes and it’s come off. When someone gives you a goal like that, it’s always nice to give them credit. It was just off the cuff. Wealo (coach Tom Weal) always gives us permission to see things, and if we can see it we can attempt it and this one has come off.”

And though he might not get his name on the opener, what would be his fifth goal of the season, he said: “We keep saying it doesn’t matter who scores because there is so much talent and ability in the squad, we will score. The ball is in the net, who cares, we roll our sleeves up and crack on.”