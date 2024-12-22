"Absolutely battered us": Gilbey on MK Dons' embarrassing Newport defeat

Alex Gilbey | Getty Images

The MK Dons skipper did not hold back in his criticism

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Alex Gilbey did not shy away from criticising his MK Dons team-mates after a 6-3 thumping at the hands of Newport County on Saturday.

After their six-game winning run came to an end a week earlier against Gillingham at Stadium MK, Dons turned in an error-strewn performance at Rodney Parade and crumbled to the highest-scoring defeat in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no-one in a Dons shirt made a good account of themselves in Wales, Gilbey was brutally honest in his analysis after the game, saying the visitors showed an air of arrogance which cost them dearly, and have to address their attitudes in future games.

Read More Lindsey warns of a wake-up call after Dons emphatic defeat to Newport

“If that's not a wake-up call to us, I don't know what is,” he said. “We've come here thinking we're MK Dons, we'll come here and turn them over, and they have absolutely battered us. They were miles better than us, and it's humbling.

“I'm actually speechless because I did not expect that from this group. The resilience the gaffer has brought in when he took over, that was just a different team compared to how we've been in the last six or seven weeks.

“We were three yards off everything. Football comes down to winning individual battles and we didn't win one of them. They wanted it more than us, and it showed. They battered us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mistakes happen, but it's the bigger picture. We were getting out-run by people, losing 50-50s, getting rag-dolled by players half their size. The best players in the world make mistakes, but when it comes to your pride and what you are as a man, it's shocking.

“We need to go away and have a look at this. We need to go over it because we cant keep brushing things under the carpet.”

When Luke Offord scored on the stroke of half-time, Dons believed, even at 4-1, they had a chance of getting back into the game, only for Bobby Kamwa to score the second goal in what would turn out to be a hat-trick just 90 seconds into the second-half, effectively killing off the game.

Gilbey continued: “The gaffer was saying all the right things at half-time, people are talking an unbelievable game in the dressing room and then we came out and conceded after two minutes. The game as done then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a little sniff, got a couple of goals, and then let the guy rag-doll us down the line, cut in and score again. It's schoolboy stuff.”

More than 200 Dons fans made the journey to south Wales four days before Christmas, and Gilbey was quick to apologise, adding: “We've had people travelling here a few days before Christmas, it's embarrassing. To a man, we were out-run, out-classed, Newport were miles better than us in every department.

“The fans travelled here, clapped us off at the end. We're four days from Christmas, everyone knows how hard money is at the moment and we put in a performance like that, it's embarrassing.”