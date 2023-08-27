Alexander hopeful for a busy week before transfer window closes

“Fingers crossed we get what we need,” said Graham Alexander as the transfer deadline edges ever closer.

MK Dons must have all their business wrapped up by 11pm on Friday (September 1) night before the window reopens four months later in January.

Still with only seven players through the door this summer, Alexander has been calling out for reinforcements for the last three weeks, but as yet there has been no further movement since Ash Hunter’s arrival at the beginning of August.

While linked with Harrogate striker Luke Armstrong this week, despite his high price tag, Dons are looking to add two or three new bodies to the dressing room before Friday’s deadline, especially with the club travelling to Crewe early ahead of their game against the Railwayman on Saturday.

When asked about the recruitment drive following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Doncaster, he offered a similar answer he has given whenever he has been asked in recent weeks.

“It's a similar story,” he said. “When it gets to a Friday and Saturday, everyone is getting on with the games. I don't ask Liam (Sweeting, sporting director) and the chairman the latest when I'm preparing for a game, so we'll pick that up later in the weekend.

“The clock is ticking, we need reinforcements in the team without a doubt, but I'm delighted with what I've got here so far. We're asked a lot of them and they're responding. It took a bit of time in pre-season but they're getting their rewards for it now.

“Whichever player or players we try to bring in is joining a good group. We'll see how next week goes.