Alexander is eager to fix Dons’ half-to-half discrepancies

Seeing a noticeable difference between MK Dons performances in the first and second-halves this season is something Graham Alexander is keen to eradicate.

Last week’s defeat at Crewe Alexandra was perhaps the most obvious occurrence of the half-to-half differential. Comfortably on top and leading at the break, Dons fell apart in the second to crumble to a 3-1 defeat which looked impossible at the change.

It was not the first time though - the wins over Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers both saw Dons dominate for the first 45 minutes before turning in a disjointed and backs-to-the-wall second-half.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Notts County did see a buck in the trend, especially with Daniel Harvie’s opening goal coming less than a minute after the restart. They were, however, pegged back by the visitors.

And the head coach said that independent thinking is what he wants his players to do when they cross the white line, especially when their opponents make tactical changes at the interval.

“We don't want to run every decision by the players,” he said. “We give them issues to solve, ask them questions, ask for answers. We want them to think clearly and make decisions quickly.

“I saw Gilbs' comments, and he's correct in everyone taking responsibility. I'm asking them what we can do better too, how to prepare them for second-halves.

“That first-half at Crewe was superb, one of the best we've played. But there's a contrast between first and second halves. There are things we've questioned with the players and worked on in training.

“It's talking at the start to try and understand what we have to do better, and then it's about actions. But you have to take training into the games, and that's where I feel we need to get better.

“I'd be more disturbed and frustrated if we were being outplayed all the time. But I think we've been on top in the majority of games, and lost our way a bit. And I think that's all in our minds, keeping confidence and doing what we do well.