Attention already on Stockport clash after Dons see off Crewe

Mike Williamson

Focus has already shifted quickly onto next Saturday's crunch match against Stockport County for MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

Having seen off Crewe Alexandra 3-1 at Stadium MK this afternoon, meaning his side fourth, sit level on points with both Wrexham and the Hatters ahead of them, Williamson admitted his post-match debrief was already focused on the task at hand at Edgeley Park in the late kick-off.

He said: "Our debrief at the end was about the next game, how big it is and everything we do now must stack towards that. We've got seven cup finals left, but it's a very difficult one next Saturday."

His side, for a third home game in a row, scored three times in the first-half to effectively see the game over the line. Matt Dennis scored after just six minutes before Elliot Nevitt's 19th minute equaliser came out of nowhere for Crewe. Dennis would fire in his fifth goal of the season just three minutes later though to restore Dons' lead, before Stephen Wearne netted his first home goal on 25 minutes to make it 3-1.

After registering just one shot on goal in the defeat to Grimsby on Tuesday night, Williamson said finishing was very much on the agenda in training afterwards.

He said: "At Grimsby there were so many good elements of the performance apart from the finishing, so that's what we focused on in training. I'll never criticise the players for missing chances because you have to be there to miss. In the second-half, we could have had more."

He added: "(Against Crewe) They boys were brilliant in the first-half especially. The effort and energy they left out there was incredible, monumental. It has been a tough period with a lot of games, a lot of travelling and late nights, and it plays a part.