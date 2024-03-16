Dennis delighted as his brace fires Dons back into the automatic promotion race

Matt Dennis

Goals from Matt Dennis are paying in points this season, with two more added to his tally against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday firing MK Dons to victory.

The 21-year-old took his tally to five for the season, with his four league goals all proving vital. His first came deep into stoppage time in the 3-2 win over Colchester United, before scoring the winner against League Two leaders Mansfield Town last week, while his brace against the Railwaymen opened the scoring and then restored their lead at Stadium MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He admitted afterwards it could and should have been a hat-trick, with a great chance coming even before his fifth minute opener, while there too was a second-half effort which got stuck under his feet.

"There were a few chances that I could have taken, but I'll keep going and pushing," he said. "Next time it will go in the back of the net.

"I'm delighted with the two goals. I missed the first one but that's football. I'll learn from it, but I'm delighted with the win, happy for the boys and we'll keep pushing.

"Early in the season, I picked up injuries, but I'm here now. I'm giving it my all, doing the best I can and hopefully I can keep doing it until the end of the season."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win saw Dons move level on points with Stockport and Wrexham ahead of them - though both sides have games in hand - on 67 points in the race for automatic promotion.

And with seven games remaining, the striker said Dons will not take their foot off the accelerator before May.

Read More Dennis at the double as Dons beat Crewe in promotion race

Dennis continued: "It is tight in the top four. Hopefully we get the promotion and I'm confident that we can do that. We won't take our foot off the pedal now, we'll keep pushing in every training session, keep working hard and hopefully it ends with us going up.