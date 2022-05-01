‘Awesome’ Buckinghamshire play-offs await, says Wycombe boss Ainsworth

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said he and his players cannot wait for ‘little Wycombe’ to be in the play-offs against MK Dons on Thursday

Gareth Ainsworth said he is relishing leading his Wycombe Wanderers side into the play-offs against MK Dons on Thursday.

The Chairboys benefitted hugely from Dons’ 5-0 thumping of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, thrusting open the door for Wanderers to take sixth spot on the final day thanks to their win over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

It sets up the two-legged affair between the Buckinghamshire sides, the first of which will be played at Adams Park on Thursday before the return leg at Stadium MK on Sunday.

Dons beat Wycombe in both regular season games, but Ainsworth said the league counts for nothing when it comes to the play-offs which he expects to be ‘awesome’.

“We've got a chance going into these play-offs,” he said. “There are four teams with a 25 per cent chance. There are no favourites in this. This is not the league, this is a totally different competition.

“It has been a great season for MK Dons as well, they've had a great season. I can't wait for the game on Thursday, it's going to be awesome.

“We never stopped believing. It's a really big task at hand now, the Buckinghamshire play-offs - I can't wait.

“In the last 12 games, no-one can touch us in this league for form. With all the big, big teams that are in this league, little Wycombe are the form team going into the play-offs.

“We were courageous and magnificent today (against Burton), and we'll need to be like that for two more games and then we'll have an almighty battle at Wembley.”