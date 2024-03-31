Back-to-back away days a chance for Dons to address their away form

Ian Watson

Picking up points in their remaining away games is the aim for MK Dons between now and the end of the season.

Mike Williamson's side have three road trips to go, beginning with tomorrow's (Easter Monday's) game against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Losing six of their last nine games away from Stadium MK, Dons have lost touch with the automatic promotion hunt, but maintained the best home record in League Two with their 5-0 win over Walsall on Good Friday.

But with away trips to three sides in the lower half of the table to round out their campaign, beginning on Easter Monday with Notts County before heading to bottom club Forest Green Rovers next Saturday, assistant head coach Ian Watson admitted they are not sure yet what is causing Dons' upset on the road.

"We've been inconsistent with form away from home," he said. "That's not down to a lack of desire or wanting, but we just can't put our finger on why.

"It's on us as a coaching team. We've asked players to do so much with the way we play, to dominate the ball and to really attack. A lot of our focus has been on that because we feel it's important to get that across.

"We've not had a great amount of time to work on all elements of the game - that's when a pre-season would be useful.

"But we've got two away games coming up where we're looking to pick up points."

Taking on a Notts County side who are in free-fall down the division since former Dons assistant Luke Williams departed Meadow Lane, Dons have a great opportunity to leave Nottingham with some points. But it will not be as easy as that, according to Watson.

He said: "Notts County are an unbelievable club with really good players, and their new manager has gone in and is trying to implement his style. He's a good manager too, and we're expecting a tough test.

"We never look whether we're favourites for a game or not, there are different results every week in this league! All we look at is what we can do, how we can set up. I think Notts County have a really good group of players and on any day can beat anyone. If we don't treat it like that, we will get hurt.