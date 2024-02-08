Bate needed time to adapt after difficult MK Dons debut

Lewis Bate

Thrown into the action just a day after signing, Lewis Bate admitted he struggled during his MK Dons debut against Morecambe.

The 21-year-old came on late in the day at Stadium MK and slipped as he tried to retrieve a misplaced pass from Dean Lewington, allowing Charlie Brown to net the winner in stoppage time. It capped an awkward time for Bate, who said the timing and logistics of his loan move from Leeds United meant for a difficult time off the field.

He explained: "The first week or so, I struggled to settle a bit because I was in and out of hotels, so off the pitch it was tough for me. Getting to know the lads was easy, they're a really good group, so now I'm settled, I hope I can kick on.

"I didn't train before the Morecambe game, I felt a bit rushed, but that's football - it moves quickly, especially in the transfer window. With each passing game though, I'm finding my feet more, I'm getting the system, building relationships with the players.

"The game didn't go well for me, so looking back I could have done with a few sessions, but when you step on the pitch, you have to perform. You have to work with the schedule you've got."

Since then though, Bate has made two starts for the club, drawing plaudits from his team-mates for his performances against both Gillingham and Barrow. He feels having time training to learn Mike Williamson's systems has helped him come to the fore.

Bate continued: "I'm just trying to play my game. Learning the system has been quite easy, I'm a ball player and this is a ball-playing team. But watching my clips back, there have been times when I've thought I should do things differently, progress the ball forwards more. There are always tweaks and improvements I want to make.