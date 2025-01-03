Boro striker returns and Irish winger to stay put as Dons set January plan

Sonny Finch | Jane Russell

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey is looking to trim the fat of his squad this month

The opening of the January window has been quiet for MK Dons thus far, but the future of one player has already been decided, while another remains up in the air, or more directly: in Ireland.

Teenager Sonny Finch was recalled by Middlesbrough on Thursday - the announcement coming as a surprise even to MK Dons and head coach Scott Lindsey - having not featured at MK1 in almost three months, making just eight appearances since his deadline day signing in August.

Though he scored an provided an assist in the 5-1 win over Harrogate in Lindsey’s second game in charge, Finch spent more time back at his parent club in the north-east recently, prompting both parties to agree to the recall.

“It's a shame really,” said Lindsey. “At the time, when I first came in, Ellis Harrison was suspended, Callum Hendry was injured, we didn't have Scott Hogan in the building so Sonny got on the pitch. He scored, and was involved in some good games.

“It was unfortunate for Sonny that we signed Scott, Ellis served his suspension and Callum got fit, and he had three really strong players in front of him. I believe he will be a very good player for someone in the future.”

Darragh Burns meanwhile looks set to remain in Ireland despite his loan spell at Shamrock Rovers ending at the start of this year. The 22-year-old made 40 appearances, scoring five goals for Rovers, appearing most recently at Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in the Europa Conference League.

Not seen in a Dons shirt in 13 months, Lindsey said Burns’ future was likely to remain in Ireland, saying: “It will be suck-it-and-see with Darragh. I think we're happy for him to he out there, he's done well in Ireland, so we're happy for that to continue. Things could happen quickly but there's always a chance he could come back.”

With regards to the January window as a whole, Lindsey admitted he needs to cut some weight off his already bulging squad - the likes of Finch and Burns unlikely to be enough - especially with the possibility of additions.

He said: “There's nothing going on at the moment, to put it straight. There are no imminent incomings or outgoings but that could change on a daily basis.

“We've got a big squad that does need streamlining. We're constantly looking at how we can improve the squad, even outside of the window. That's just a normal thing in football. I'm happy with the players we've got in and around the squad, but to never know what the window can churn up.

“We're in discussion all the time, it's an ongoing process. It's a pretty quiet start to the window, but knowing the window like we do, it can change quickly.”