Hendry wants the MK Dons spot up for grabs

Callum Hendry

The frontman is having to adapt his game to fit into Scott Lindsey’s MK Dons setup

Finding the back of the net is the best way for Callum Hendry to remain in Scott Lindsey’s plans in 2025.

The MK Dons attacker started the year in style with his first league start for the head coach, rifling home the opener in the 2-1 win over Chesterfield on New Year’s Day.

It has been a period of change and relative uncertainty for Hendry since Lindsey took over. A regular starter under Mike Williamson, September turned out to be a turbulent month for everyone, not least the former Salford City man. Suffering an injury which would sideline him for six weeks, Hendry watched on from the treatment room as Williamson left the club, to be replaced by Lindsey at the helm.

With the signing of Scott Hogan, Hendry found himself behind in the pecking order, making substitute appearances in a position unfamiliar to him as the support in behind. Watching on as the likes of Stephen Wearne, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Joe White and Liam Kelly have all filled in the right-sided number 10 spot.

Prior to New Year’s Day, Hendry’s appearances had been limited to the latter stages of second-halves, but his physicality and freshness paid off in Derbyshire as he fired in the opening goal against Chesterfield.

“I was delighted to score,” he said. “I've missed hitting the back of the net.

“Being injured, and then the new gaffer coming in, I've had to prove my worth to get into the team, and I'm delighted to repay him with a goal for starting. I guess I have to keep them coming. I wasn't playing as deep today as I have been coming off the bench. Me and Ellis went up there today, and we enjoyed it. There is no better feeling as a striker than hitting the back of the net, so I'm delighted I could do that again.

“It's a big year, hopefully we can do some magic stuff! I've got to keep myself fit, keep myself in the team and keep hitting the back of the net.”

Having played in excess of 200 games as a centre-forward, Hendry admitted dropping into a deeper role has been unfamiliar to him. And with the ever-rotating cast playing in the number 10 spot alongside top-scorer and captain Alex Gilbey, Hendry knows if he performs in the role, he will keep the spot.

He said: “It's a position up for grabs. That left-side is taken - Gilbs is an MK legend and he has been magnificent. The position is there for the taking and as long as I'm in the team, wherever I am, I'll do the best I can. Whether it's through the middle, up top on my own or with someone, I'll do what I can to keep performing.

“It's different, a learning experience for me. There are a lot of things out of possession I can do better, but I'm learning. As long as I get time on the pitch, hopefully I'll keep taking it.

“I like playing up top, that's where I've played most of my life but whatever I can do to help the team I'll do, it's a team game. I'm happy doing what I'm doing.”