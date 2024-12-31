A year which hit reset on everything at MK Dons

MK Dons | Jane Russell

We look back at MK Dons’ 2024, and what the future may hold

Entering 2024, MK Dons would, on the surface at least, not be pleased with the way they are leaving the calendar year.

Going into 2025 midtable in League Two, all plans and aspirations were to not be in this division at all 12 months ago. Ultimately, it would be the middle of the year which would prove both the undoing and the potentially making of a massive future for the club from MK1.

The curtain raiser for 2024 threatened to set the tone for the rest of the year, and it felt like it set the benchmark for away form at least for the remainder of the season. Doncaster Rovers, who ended 2023 unable to buy a win, thrashed Mike Williamson’s Dons 3-0 in Yorkshire, ending a nine-game unbeaten run. But Dan Kemp, one of the country’s hottest performers, was confirmed to be coming back to Milton Keynes from his loan at Swindon Town, brushing aside the dismal defeat.

Chasing their previous consistency, the only thing regular about Dons was their win-one-lose-one form. When they threatened to get back into the automatic hunt, there would be humiliating beatings not far away. Bradford City, Mansfield Town and Stockport County all poured icy water on any embers Dons had, prompting a play-off campaign…

Historically, they have never gone in Dons’ favour, and they made history in all the wrong ways in May with the embarrassing 8-1 aggregate defeat to Crawley Town – the biggest in play-off history. This loss though would lay groundwork for moves a few months later.

The air of discontent around Williamson’s approach were hushed but there in the background, though a massive rebuild project was underway in the summer. A clear-out came, as did a huge influx of players in the head coach’s mould. With a brimming squad, they were installed as one of the early front-runners.

Then came a seismic change the likes of which looks set to have ramifications for years to come: Pete Winkelman, the man who brought football to Milton Keynes, sold the club to Fahad Al Ghanim and a Kuwaiti consortium worth billions.

A new CEO arrived too in the form of Neil Hart, and off the field, the fan experience is changing. Cheaper prices, new food outlets, a returning programme and a bar at a football stadium that is actually open to football fans rather than gathering dust on match-days, Dons supporters are now getting more of what they want.

On the field, the summer of change only brought about trouble at the start. Six defeats in the opening eight games, including the humiliating 3-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, led those voiced which were hushed in pre-season get only louder. But Dons’ new ownership were saved a decision when it came to Williamson’s future, as the coach took the escape route to Carlisle before any consequences could come to the fore.

With the play-off defeat still fresh in the memories, Dons went to Sussex to get their new man, bringing Scott Lindsey to the helm with the club labouring in 19th spot in League Two – a far cry from the midtable spot in League One where he was plying his trade for the Red Devils.

And he quickly put an end to some of the miserable tropes levelled at Dons: winning away from home, winning back-to-back games, putting together a winning streak. There have been teething issues, wobbles along the way and it is by no means a finished project. Another loss to bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon in November underlined that point.

Heading into 2025, Dons have the same aspirations and ambitions, the same feelings of hope they had a year ago. But with a no-nonsense man in charge, new backing and a strong squad still yet to properly click, the New Year could be a positive one.