Bottom club Forest Green will be 'fighting for their lives' against Dons

Mike Williamson

Bottom club Forest Green Rovers are scrapping for their league status and will be a dangerous opponent for MK Dons when they head to the New Lawn on Saturday.

Steve Cotterill’s side are three points from safety, and have a game in hand over Sutton in 22nd, but Colchester in 23rd have two over them. Knowing they have to start winning games to salvage their season and avoid back-to-back relegations, and dropping out of the Football League, Dons’ trip to Gloucestershire is a potential banana skin waiting to happen.

Mike Williamson knows the threat Rovers could be, and after their 3-0 win over Crewe Alexandra last time out, is wary that it will not be as easy as their league position would suggest.

He said: “Forest Green are fighting for their lives, but have just beaten Crewe away from home so we know how hard it will be.

“It's a huge game. When you are in that situation, you will empty every ounce of energy and give everything for the cause. That makes them so dangerous.

“We'll do all the preparation we can to make sure we go into the battle, and we have to win that battle. I don't think there will be much football played, who knows. It may take 85 minutes to settle, it might take a minute, but we have to be prepared for all variables.”

