Brave Devoy played on for Dons despite family bereavement

Mark Jackson praised Dawson Devoy’s mentality after the Irishman flew home for a family bereavement between the Ipswich Town and Lincoln City games.

The 21-year-old returned to his native Ireland to be with family following the 1-0 defeat to the Tractor Boys on Saturday, but came back in time to come on as a substitute at Sincil Bank, replacing Josh McEachran with 32 minutes remaining.

All of Jackson’s substitutions were attacking ones against the Imps, with Will Grigg, Nathan Holland and Bradley Johnson also coming on to give Dons more offensive threat, which paid off with Paris Maghoma getting the equaliser at the death.

But it was Devoy’s mental strength which stood out for Jackson afterwards.

“All credit to Dawson - he's been back home in Ireland for a family bereavement so that's why he's been out of the team, but he went on and put a fantastic display in and helped get us back in the game.

“The subs made a real impact in the second-half. Griggy, Nathan Holland, Brad at the end and Dawson too.

“This is it until the end of the season. People will start games, and some others will finish games.”

Jackson was spotted amongst the 186 travelling fans at full-time, celebrating their late point in the first game of what he dubbed the ‘mini league’ between now and the end of the season.

He said while he apologised to the supporters for the first-half performance, which led to his first riot-act half-time team talk since taking over in December, they will play a big part in helping the side fight against the drop.

He continued: “We need everybody. I lived it last year at Leeds, and it went right to the wire. This will be no different.

“We want to go and win every game now, and that's our next aim. We'll take a point at a difficult place to come, with a team who haven't been beaten here, but we've not been beaten.