Brazen boss' confident approach is rubbing off on everyone at MK Dons

The head coach has taken on the challenge at Stadium MK with confidence and has bred it into his players and staff too

Scott Lindsey’s no-nonsense approach to the challenge he faces at MK Dons have given everyone a huge boost in the arm since his arrival, according to the man who hired him.

Following Mike Williamson’s departure to Carlisle United in September, Lindsey was the first name on sporting director Liam Sweeting’s list to replace him. And since taking up the reins, Dons have climbed from 19th in League Two to sixth in the standings, winning their last five straight and within touching distance of the automatic promotions.

Not just on the field though, Lindsey has not been afraid of stating his ambitions, boldly declaring Dons were the biggest club in the division a few weeks ago and should be fighting for the League Two title. And that brazen approach has rubbed off on those behind-the-scenes at the club too.

“It's his leadership style, the way he's attacking this challenge so far,” said Sweeting. “He's not been afraid to say the word 'promotion' because it's the clear target of the group, and that's the way of owning it. We should be competing for promotion in League Two.

“What you need, then, is people who are brave enough, strong enough and prepared to take on that challenge. He embodies it more than anyone. If that rubs off on the players, even to a small percentage, then we'll be in a good place.

“If Scott says it, he means it. He is exactly the same with all the guys in the dressing room.”

He continued: “Behind the scenes, how he came in, how he arrived and his messaging he has nailed really well. He's changed certain things. Change is one of the biggest barriers to consistent high performance but he obviously thought there was an approach he needed to tweak.

“The way we train is different, their intensity is different, the distances they cover, there has been a period of change.

“Performances have been up and down, we haven't been at our best for periods of games but we've found a way, and that is a bit of Scott's character going into the players and the group.

“I think we will continue to get better, there is a confidence and belief growing.”