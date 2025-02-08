Bromley inflict yet another defeat on MK Dons

League Two: MK Dons 0-1 Bromley

Ben Thompson tapped in the only goal of the game for Bromley as they inflicted MK Dons’ eighth defeat in 12 games on Saturday.

The start of MK Dons’ new post-transfer window era appeared to show many of the signs of the old, though keeper Connal Trueman saved a second-half penalty to keep the scores level, before Thompson’s goal from close range on the hour secured the points for the Londoners.

The result continues Dons’ miserable run of games in the last two months, and now sees them drop into the bottom half of League Two.

After a busy transfer deadline day, which saw three in and five out, MK Dons made two changes to the side which lsot 2-1 to Doncaster Rovers a week before. Sticking to the 4-4-2 formation, Connal Trueman replaced Tom McGill between the posts, with the Canadian returning to parent club Brigthon & Hove Albion, while Liam Kelly came in ahead of injured Joe White. New loanees Travis Patterson and Danilo Orsi were both named amongst the substitutes.

Keen to put their last home performance behind them - the dismal 2-1 win over Harrogate Town - Dons started brightly and maintained relative control throughout the opening half. Their only issue would be hitting the target.

Alex Gilbey and Callum Hendry would both see efforts sail over the bar from the edge of the box, while Scott Hogan managed to get on the end of Dan Crowley's neatly threaded ball to at least test Grant Smith low at the near post.

Bromley appeared set on trying to hit Dons on the counter, but Jack Sanders was keeping targetman Michael Cheek very quiet, winning everything aerial in his direction on his home debut. The only scare for the hosts came when Cameron Congreve showed the defence a clean set of heels to burst through, but Connal Trueman, who had not even touched the ball in the opening half an hour, pulled off a cracking stop to deny him.

Chances continued to be worked for the hosts but Hendry again would turn one high over the top, while Liam Kelly needed to do better from 10 yards, only to trouble the stand behind the goal. Those first-half chances would come back to haunt them.

Barely five minutes after the restart, Dons would be facing the prospect of going behind from the spot when Lemonheigh-Evans downed Congreve just inside the box, but Trueman made a brilliant penalty save to deny Cheek.

Ten minutes later though, Bromley would get their noses in front when Ben Thompson was able to tap home Danny Imray's low cross to give the visitors the lead.

Thereafter, they would shut up shop. Dons threw on new signings Travis Patterson and Danilo Orsi in a bid to get something from the game, but they just could not carve themselves a decent opening. Hogan would head over, Gilbey would fire straight at Smith and Patterson would force the keeper into a decent stop, but it would be to no avail.

Referee: James Durkin

Attendance: 6,972 (596)

MK Dons: Trueman, Sanders, Lawrence, Lemonheigh-Evans (Nemane 61), Tomlinson (Patterson 61), Williams (Thompsom-Sommers 83), Kelly (O'Reilly 68), Gilbey, Crowley, Hendry (Orsi 68), Hogan

Subs not used: Stacey, Waller

Bromley: Smith, Elewere, Charles, Jenkinson, Cheek (Kabamba 90), Webster, Arthurs, Congreve (Whitely 72), Imray, Thompson (Grant 90), Mayor

Subs not used: Long, Dennis, Ilunga, Tobin

Booked: Tomlinson, Lemonheigh-Evans, Mayor, Crowley, Williams, O'Reilly