Burns a ‘fundamental part’ of Jackson’s long-term plan at MK Dons

Darragh Burns remains a firm part of Mark Jackson’s plans for the future

First-team opportunities may have been limited for Darragh Burns recently, but boss Mark Jackson believes he still has a big part to play at MK Dons.

The 20-year-old winger has played just 21 minutes since Jackson took over at Stadium MK in December, and has been an unused substitute just six further times.

It was a similar fate though experienced by Irish compatriot Conor Grant. Barely featuring during January and February, Grant has come back into Jackson’s plans, starting each of Dons’ last five, which has seen them go unbeaten.

And the head coach said Burns should look to Grant’s recent run in the side as motivation, and as a sign that he too can make a play to get back in the squad before the season is out.

Conor Grant has played an instrumental role in Dons’ recent five-game unbeaten run

“Darragh is in the same position Conor was,” Jackson said. “He’s shown a really good attitude and has trained really well. The opportunity just hasn’t arisen for Darragh as it has for Conor.

“Both players fell into the category of not being fully involved for a period of time. I always tell players they need to be ready, and to understand what we want from them as individuals.

“Conor has stayed really focused and trained really well, so when his opportunity came in recent weeks, he took that opportunity, and has contributed with assists and played really well.”

While Burns’ opportunties of late have been few and far between, Jackson said he is firmly a part of Dons’ long-term plans, and still has the chance to play a part this term too.

Jackson continued: “I see Darragh as a fundamental part of the squad for this season, and he could still impact it this season.

“For the future, he is a massive part of my plans. I like him as a player. He’s taking time to understand what we want from him but we’re seeing progression. I’ve been so impressed with his attitude, especially during difficult times.

