News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
18 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
19 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
19 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
20 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
20 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Burns a ‘fundamental part’ of Jackson’s long-term plan at MK Dons

First-team opportunities have been limited for the winger, but he remains a part of Mark Jackson’s plans at MK Dons

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Darragh Burns remains a firm part of Mark Jackson’s plans for the futureDarragh Burns remains a firm part of Mark Jackson’s plans for the future
Darragh Burns remains a firm part of Mark Jackson’s plans for the future

First-team opportunities may have been limited for Darragh Burns recently, but boss Mark Jackson believes he still has a big part to play at MK Dons.

The 20-year-old winger has played just 21 minutes since Jackson took over at Stadium MK in December, and has been an unused substitute just six further times.

Most Popular

It was a similar fate though experienced by Irish compatriot Conor Grant. Barely featuring during January and February, Grant has come back into Jackson’s plans, starting each of Dons’ last five, which has seen them go unbeaten.

And the head coach said Burns should look to Grant’s recent run in the side as motivation, and as a sign that he too can make a play to get back in the squad before the season is out.

Conor Grant has played an instrumental role in Dons’ recent five-game unbeaten runConor Grant has played an instrumental role in Dons’ recent five-game unbeaten run
Conor Grant has played an instrumental role in Dons’ recent five-game unbeaten run

“Darragh is in the same position Conor was,” Jackson said. “He’s shown a really good attitude and has trained really well. The opportunity just hasn’t arisen for Darragh as it has for Conor.

“Both players fell into the category of not being fully involved for a period of time. I always tell players they need to be ready, and to understand what we want from them as individuals.

“Conor has stayed really focused and trained really well, so when his opportunity came in recent weeks, he took that opportunity, and has contributed with assists and played really well.”

While Burns’ opportunties of late have been few and far between, Jackson said he is firmly a part of Dons’ long-term plans, and still has the chance to play a part this term too.

Jackson continued: “I see Darragh as a fundamental part of the squad for this season, and he could still impact it this season.

“For the future, he is a massive part of my plans. I like him as a player. He’s taking time to understand what we want from him but we’re seeing progression. I’ve been so impressed with his attitude, especially during difficult times.

“It’s not easy for a player to be out of the squad, not to be playing. We’ve not got an U21 team to get minutes, so it is difficult. But I’ve been really pleased with how he has conducted himself. I see him here for the long term.”

Conor GrantStadium MK