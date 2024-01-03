Burns' MK Dons career did not go as he expected it to

The Irishman spoke about his move to Shamrock Rovers on loan from MK Dons

Darragh Burns

Ireland-bound Darragh Burns admitted his time in Milton Keynes has not gone to plan after signing on loan for Shamrock Rovers.

The League of Ireland champions, who have claimed the title for four years in a row, completed the loan signing of the 21-year-old on Tuesday, with Burns set to remain in his home country until the season ends in November.

Read More Burns returns to Ireland on loan with Shamrock Rovers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burns completed his move to MK Dons in the summer of 2022 alongside compatriot Dawson Devoy who also swapped the League of Ireland for League One. But while Devoy has been a regular in the first-team, Burns has struggled for opportunities, limited to just 14 starts in 18 months, and only two this season - both in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

With the option to move back to his homeland on loan, Burns said picking Shamrock was an obvious choice amongst many potential suitors for his services for the forthcoming season, admitting his career at Stadium MK had a lot of lows.

"It didn't go the way I expected over at MK, but that's football," he said in an interview with Shamrock Rovers. "There were a lot of highs but also a lot of lows that came with it. I'm buzzing to be back, enjoying my football and I don't think there's a better place to do it than at Shamrock Rovers. I cannot wait for it all to start.

"It was an easy decision to make. The club has won four league titles in a row, it has great ambition and it all fits well. I think it's the perfect match, I think I've made the right decision."

Read More Villa keeper and Gateshead forward linked with Williamson reunion in MK

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "I used to watch League of Ireland every Friday night! Rovers were brilliant last season, so I was always interested in watching, and I'm happy to be back playing on Friday nights, and to have my family watching my games so it's something I'm buzzing for.