Burns returns to Ireland on loan with Shamrock Rovers

Darragh Burns

Darragh Burns will return to Ireland on loan, joining Shamrock Rovers for the upcoming League of Ireland season.

The 21-year-old joined MK Dons in the summer of 2022, but has struggled to secure regular first-team football since his move to England. The winger has made just 24 appearances for the club since his switch from St Patrick's Athletic, with just two outings this term.

The League of Ireland season runs from February to November, and Burns is set to spend the season back in his homeland, with his return to Stadium MK pencilled in for the end of the campaign.

MK Dons Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Given the current lack of minutes for Darragh, we felt it was a priority this window to find him a loan move that would provide him not only an opportunity to play football, but also join a club we felt would challenge him in the right way.

“Shamrock Rovers made him a priority very early and they know first-hand what qualities Darragh has. We will be paying close attention and supporting Darragh with this loan and look forward to seeing what he can do.”

Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley said: “Darragh is one that we’ve always liked and we tried to sign him before he moved to England. We feel he has different attributes to what we already have in the attacking part of the pitch, which is really important and it gives us a good blend.”

“We’ve tried to get him before and now that we can, he’s going to be a good addition to the group. We’re delighted to get him in and get started. I’ve been speaking to Darragh regularly for some time and one thing he’s eager to do is to get back playing and show everyone what he’s about and hopefully we can help him do that. He’s really eager to get on the pitch and back playing.”

Burns departs on loan just as Dan Kemp returns from his spell at Swindon Town. The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 27 appearances for the Robins before being recalled after their 3-1 defeat to Crawley Town on New Year's Day.