Busy window puts MK Dons ahead of schedule for the summer sales

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey was delighted with how the club performed during the January window

After yet another busy transfer window at Stadium MK, Scott Lindsey believes MK Dons are now a window ahead of where they should be going into the second-half of the season.

In total, Dons carried out 22 transactions over the January window, seeing eight come in, while 14 left, cutting the vast squad down by six by the close of play on Monday.

Lindsey, who took over at the helm in September, admitted when he first arrived at the club, he did not anticipate his squad would need such a significant overhaul in just a few months, and now believes with the business the club has been able to conduct, they are in a much stronger position not just for the remaining 18 games, but into next season too.

“We ended up doing a lot of work which I don't think we envisioned. As the weeks progressed, the more I got to know the group, the more I felt it needed doing. The chairman, Neil and Liam have worked hard in the background to get it all to happen.

“I think this window has stopped us from having to do quite as much in the summer, so we're a window ahead of where we should be which is important if we want to move forward.

“When you look at how the squad looked before January, and what it looks like now, I'm really pleased with how it looks. It has been a busy window but a really successful.

“It has been an amazing window, I'm really pleased. We're grateful for the investment from the chairman, and the hours everyone has put in to make the squad the way it is now. It's now time to reset.”

Reduction in squad opens the door for the academy

For the first time this week, Lindsey said his reduced squad size has allowed for members of the academy to play a move active role in training with the first-team. The head coach cited occasions where he had senior pros watching on from the sidelines unable to participate from a sheer numbers standpoint.

And now with that number reduced by six, it has allowed youngsters to get onto his radar.

He added: “This week has probably been the first week we've been able to have some academy lads training with us too because the numbers are more manageable.

“That's big for me, because I can finally get my eyes on them, and see there is pathway to come through and be a part of what we're doing. That's a massive plus.”