Captain's duties are coming naturally to Dons skipper Gilbey

Matt Dennis and Alex Gilbey

Putting his arm around people like Matt Dennis is something MK Dons' Alex Gilbey is eager to continue doing to get the best out of the squad in the promotion race.

After three years away from the club, Gilbey has returned an even bigger influence in the Stadium MK dressing room. Now donning the captain's armband more often than not, Gilbey is the vocal and visual leader on the field of late, while chipping in with ten goals and nine assists this term.

Read More No extra motivation needed ahead of Dons' clash with Stockport

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I love him," said Dennis after the win over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday. "Someone like that, I'm very grateful for. He's a great captain, he's a good lad, sometimes it might not go our way but he always sees the positives and pushes us to our very best."

Responding to Dennis' praise, Gilbey said offering his support to the 21-year-old, as well as other members of the dressing room, is coming natural to him at this stage in his career.

Read More Kemp a doubt after nasty fall at full-time whistle on Saturday

He said: "I've grown up a lot since moving away from the club. I've worked with some unbelievable captains, including Lewie, I've now got so much knowledge and learned so much from them that it would be poor if I didn't pass it on. I want to help as many lads as I can, keep them confident and keep us winning games.

"(Dennis) has been incredible since he came back into the side. He had a really tough start to the season, with a few injuries, but he's an unbelievable kid and has all the tools to be come a top, top player.