Chadwick reveals his one regret about his MK Dons career

In typical Luke Chadwick fashion, his exit was lowkey

There are plenty of fond memories Luke Chadwick holds dear about his time at MK Dons, but he admitted one regret from his time at Stadium MK.

The former Manchester United and West Ham United midfielder arrived on loan at MK1 in 2008, making his move permanent before departing under the cover of darkness in March 2014. The popular winger made just shy of 250 appearances for the club - the longest he spent at any during his career.

In typical Chadwick fashion, his exit was low key and subdued though. Always eager to one day play for his childhood club Cambridge United, the winger, then aged 33, felt his career was beginning to show down and that his opportunity to move to the Abbey Stadium was beckoning.

But not getting to properly say goodbye at MK Dons remains something which Chadwick wishes he could do differently.

He said: “I’ve not got many regrets in my career, but one would be that I just left MK Dons without the opportunity to thank everyone. It was the longest spell of my career here. I don’t like a fuss, I’m quite quiet and slipped out the back door. The club gave me and my family so much support.

“My dream was to play for Cambridge United, they made me fall in love with the game, the players. It came as a bit of a surprise to Karl when I told him. I was still in the squad, still playing but my legs weren’t what they used to be.

“And we had this young lad coming through, you might remember him - Dele Alli! He was a lot better than me!

“So I could see my time here was coming to an end, so if I wanted to go to Cambridge and play a part there, now was my time. It was the fulfilment of a childhood dream.”

For five-and-a-half years though, Chadwick regular Dons, playing initially under Roberto di Matteo, then for Paul Ince. But it was for Karl Robinson Chadwick played the most football, a regular in the side before bowing out a year before the side realised their dream of promotion to the Championship.

“Whenever I come back to Stadium MK, it brings back fantastic memories,” Chadwick added. “I fell in love with the place, the chairman was so enthusiastic and I was absolutely buzzing to sign here, initially on loan. From that moment, I felt truly at home.

“It was a brilliant dressing room to come into, I played under some fantastic managers, and had a brilliant affinity with the fans. I loved playing football here.”