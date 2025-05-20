Cult hero Ravizzoli leaves Wycombe Wanderers

The shot-stopper was a popular figure in south Buckinghamshire too

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli is seeking pastures new after leaving Wycombe Wanderers at the end of his contract.

The popular Argentinian spent two years on the books at MK Dons, making nine appearances from 2021-2023. After making a handful of EFL Trophy appearances, he was catapulted into the spotlight at Stadium MK following the departure of Andrew Fisher in January 2022, and kept a clean sheet against rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK - a game which Dons won 1-0 with the stopper named man of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thereafter, Argentinian flags were common place amongst Dons supporters as they cheered on the back-up keeper.

He departed in the summer of 2023 and landed at south Bucks side Wycombe, where again he was used as back-up before he relaunched his career again. Coming into the side at the midway point of the 23/24 season, Ravizzoli established himself as the club’s number one, played at Wembley in the EFL Trophy final and then carried his form into the new campaign.

Wycombe were sitting pretty at the sharp end of the League One table for much of the early running last season. In the run up to Christmas, Ravizzoli was boasting remarkable statistics of just two defeats in 31 games, conceding only 21 goals.

But in the January window, new Chairboys boss Mike Dodds brought in Will Norris from Portsmouth, usurping the Argentine. He made only one more outing for Wycombe before the end of the season, in the deciding play-off semi-final second-leg defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his contract up at the end of the season, Ravizzoli will leave Adams Park having made 51 appearances.

Speaking about the decision, Wycombe’s Chief Football Officer Dan Rice said: “Franco has proved himself to be extremely capable at this level and helped us pick up plenty of points with his performances.

“Our decision to go in a different direction in the goalkeeping department shouldn’t take anything away from his contributions from the club.”

Ex-Dons defender Daniel Harvie will remain at Wycombe, still under contract.