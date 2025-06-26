Championship opposition for MK Dons in Carabao Cup
MK Dons will cross paths with Championship side Bristol City for a second time in three weeks when they take on the Robins in the Carabao Cup.
City, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, will visit Stadium MK in late July as both sides prepare for their season proper.
But in the second week of the season, Dons will make the return journey and visit Ashton Gate for the first time since 2015 to take on Gerhard Struber’s side in the opening round of the Carabao Cup.
Earlier today, Dons’ League Two fixture list was confirmed, while they were drawn against Reading, Swindon and West Ham U21s in the Ventu Trophy.
Tickets for Dons’ home pre-season game against Bristol City are currently on sale, priced £10 for adults.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.