Changes at MK Dons will take time to understand, says Smith

Defender Tommy Smith said the changes brought in by Mike Williamson are already starting to show at MK Dons

The MK Dons players have had to take in a lot of information in just two training sessions to get to grips with Mike Williamson’s style of play, Tommy Smith has said.

The New Zealand defender had a strong outing again in the 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday as Williamson lost his opening game in charge.

But after just two opportunities to work on the Woughton on the Green pitches with the new head coach, Smith said he and his team-mates began to show elements of the new ideals at the Wham Stadium after some intensive work already.

“We've ony had two days, they gave us a lot of information which will take us a while to understand but the games are coming thick and fast to impliment those ideas,” he said.

“He's only had two sessions but you could see the way he wants us to try and play, and there were some positives from it.

“He wants us to be brave under pressure, have courage on the ball and to find gaps between the presses. And I think we did that, the back three and the two sitters were brave and courageous in trying to get out. Yes, we'll make mistakes but hopefully game-by-game we'll see progress.”

In a tight game between Dons and Stanley, only Shaun Whalley’s 31st minute strike separated the sides at the Wham Stadium.

Smith continued: “We got ourselves into some good areas but we just weren't able to capitalise. I had a header which was cleared off the line which could have gone in on another day. Mo has had a couple of chances too, we could have won it but Accrington could say the same.

“It's a process moving forward, but hopefully the fans can be encouraged by what they've seen today.

“It's tricky for everyone. The manager needs to get to know the players, and we need to get to know him as well. It needs time, it will never click immediately. We need to develop the relationships with the new management team on and off the pitch.