Head coach Mike Williamson reacts to defeat in his first game in charge of MK Dons

Mike Williamson said he saw a lot of positive signs in his first game in charge of MK Dons despite the 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

In a closely matched battle at the Wham Stadium, Shaun Whalley’s 31st minute goal was ultimately the difference, after Mo Eisa hit the bar inside the first minute of the game.

With chances few and far between, the midfield scrap took precedence and the game dried up in the second-half as Dons dropped to 18th in League Two, now nine without a win in the division.

With Williamson keen to introduce a new style of play at Dons, there were elements of a more possession-based approach to the way the side went through the game.

And though the result went against him, the head coach said he was pleased with the start.

He said: “Off the back of two training sessions, there has been very little we've been able to get across, but what I saw was a lot of positives, a lot of character, a lot of individual strengths. I'm pleased with what I've seen, other than the result which is a difficult one to take.

“Some of the football was really good, and that was pleasing. We want to play football that takes courage and bravery, but sometimes we over-played. That's something that is fixable, rather than having lads who are scared, don't want to take risks. I saw people willing to take responsibility.

“I thought the second-half became really open, like a basketball game. There were three or four times when we tried to force it, but with a bit more speed we'd have gotten into the final third. The boys are trying to find a solution and want to win. On another day, we could have gotten a couple of goals.”

He continued: “We attracted the press well, and at certain times we played in the areas where we want to play through. But credit to Accy, they're incredibly good at what they do, they've got a manager who knows how to win, and knew we only had two days, and they wanted to go toe-to-toe. In time, I think we'll enjoy those sorts of games with a bit more understanding.

“When we played our combinations and played through the lines, you can understand what we're trying to do, and we looked a very good team.