Charitable appearances not on offer for MK Dons' FA Cup clash with Colchester

MK Dons head coach Paul Warne looks ahead to Saturday’s FA Cup first round game against Colchester United

Paul Warne looks set to make changes to his side when MK Dons take on Colchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday, but he is not looking to be charitable.

While the FA Cup offers respite from the busy league schedule, the head coach is not looking to simply bow out of the competition without a fight against their fellow League Two opponents by fielding a severely weakened side.

Though known to be without keeper Craig MacGillivray, who is coming through concussion protocol, as well as those on the long-term injured list, Warne is likely to give game-time to some of his first-team players who more regularly feature off the bench at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Despite the opportunity to rest some players though, Warne said he is not treating it like a Vertu Trophy-type opportunity to blood youngsters.

He said: “I’ll have to change it up a little bit, not because I need to but there are lads on the edge who could do with some game time. I’m not doing it for charity, I still want to go through and respectfully, I’m not putting in a 17-year-old because it might look good to see him in an MK shirt.

“It’s more to the fact that, if something happens in a league game and I need to change it, two or three are ready to play. I won’t take any risks with anyone because I don’t need to.

“We had 20 out-fielders in training (on Thursday), we’ve got a few different connotations.”

Taking on a Colchester side flying of late, with four wins and a draw in their last five, Warne admitted finishing above the U’s this season is likely to mean a great outcome.

He continued: “It will be a tough game. I told the lads if we finish above Colchester this season, we’ll be up.

“They’re the form team in the division. They drew with Swindon at the weekend but they’ve won some big games recently too, so their form is excellent against highly respectable opposition.

“They’ve got pace across the front-line, they’re a good home side and in fairness to the Cowleys, their FA Cup history is really good. I know their sides are well organised and prepared, and we’ll have to match that.”