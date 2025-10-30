MacGillivray could yet feature for MK Dons at Barnet next weekend

The Scot could be in line to return to training on Friday after his head injury last weekend

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray is undergoing daily tests with doctors to see how soon he can return to action for MK Dons.

The 32-year-old suffered a nasty head injury in the 2-1 defeat to Bromley last Saturday, needing an overnight stay in a London hospital before returning home on Sunday.

Unavailable for this Saturday’s FA Cup game against Colchester United, the Scot though could be in line to return as early as next weekend when Dons take on Barnet in League Two.

Speaking on Thursday, head coach Paul Warne said the keeper’s condition is being regularly checked, and should he be given the all clear, MacGillivray could yet make it back in time for Dons’ next fixture.

“He is significantly better, as you’d hope for,” Warne said. “He saw the doctors yesterday (Wednesday) and again today (Thursday), he’s been having checks every day.

“Earlier in the week he was suffering from headaches and memory loss, so hopefully today he’ll get the all-clear that he can rejoin training with us. If not, it will be next week until he can train with us again. Hopefully by Saturday we’ll have some good news.

He continued: “He gets asked questions, and has to undergo memory tests, and if he passes he can join back in tomorrow (Friday) which will make him available for Barnet, if not he can’t play in that game.

“At the time, it was scary for everyone, “including their player as well who also went off.

“He’s claiming he kept a clean sheet at Bromley which is stretching it for me, but he seems full of spirit!”