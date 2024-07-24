Chelmsford City 0-1 MK Dons - Medwynter nearly adds a second
Chelmsford City vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons win it
And that’s that! MK Dons with another win on the board this pre-season
88 mins: Nearly a crazy goal
Chase Medwynter didn’t know a lot about it, but he almost made it 2-0 as he put himself in the way of the keeper as he looked to clear the ball out of his hands, hitting the Dons striker’s back and nearly bobbling into the net
80 mins: Worth a go
As the Chelmsford keeper races out to field a ball, his clearance only makes it as far as Rian Silver about 40 yards out, who takes aim at the empty net but his effort is a long way wide.
Worth a look though!
77 mins: And they're on
Good hold-up play from Harrison brings Leigh into the box, but he forces the keeper into a save from a tight angle.
Nine subs for Dons: Off come Harness, Tripp, Waller, Carroll, Leigh, Grant, Harrison, Scholtz and Wood.
On comes Seb Stacey, Josh Clark-Anderson, Jack Burke, Keon Lewis-Burgess, Michael Brammeld, Brogan Matthews, Rian Silver, Marcel Guzynski and Chase Medwynter
73 mins: Still waiting
No changes yet, the lads are waiting patiently on the sidelines as the game goes on.
Harness makes a good stop to his left to keep out a strike
69 mins: Wholesale changes incoming
Mike Williamson is looking to make more changes as a whole host of subs start to prepare themselves to come on.
66 mins: Slick stuff
Leigh and Carroll combine there after Wood is denied what he feels is a penalty, but Carroll’s cross is blocked away for a corner.
Dons are starting to up the tempo now
64 mins: A second change
The goal-scorer has come off, replaced by Damerai Singh-Hurditt
60 mins: Dons make a change
Skipper Jack Tucker makes way for Kobe Sinclair-Linton.
The armband has gone to Tom Carroll
58 mins: Chance at the other end
A good ball over the top has Tripp chasing the Chelmsford full-back who has roamed forwards, but Harness stays big and keeps it at bay
