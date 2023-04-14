Cheltenham coming to Stadium MK dangerous and confident - Jacko

Keeping Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May quiet is one of Mark Jackson’s main objectives when they take on MK Dons on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has 17 goals to his name this season, with six in his last eight games as the Robins have gone on a strong run of late, helping them get away from the League One relegation scrap.

Wade Elliott’s side have gone on a very similar run to that of Dons recently - losing one of their last eight games as Cheltenham have moved up to 16th in the table, now eight points clear of the bottom four. Dons are six undefeated, with three wins and three draws helping them edge away from the drop zone.

And with their recent run, with May in form and their own safety still to secure, Jackson said Cheltenham arrive in Milton Keynes on Saturday with just as much confidence as his own side do.

“We know Cheltenham can be really dangerous,” he said. “They're on the same run as us, so if we're confident and in a good mindset, they must be too. We've got to be ready for their threats, and we have to be ready to execute what we want to do.

“We know it will be difficult, we have to be ready and be at our best to get the three points.

“Their striker May is really dangerous and can score, they can counter-attack. I think we'll have to be at our best with the ball to break them down too because they're a really good defensive unit.

“They can press, counter and score goals. We have to be mindful of that. Nothing will change massively with our game, but we've got to be aware of the damage they can cause us.

“It will be about what we do, sticking to our identity, but we'll have to be mindful of what they bring.”

Midfielder Nathan Holland added: “It's not the season we wanted at the start, but we're in a situation we've had to deal with, and we're going about that the right way.

“Six games unbeaten is good for any team, so we'll keep working, hopefully keep getting results and we'll be looking to continue it on Saturday.

“We've built some momentum in the team now, we're working together and it feels like a really good unit.

