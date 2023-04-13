News you can trust since 1981
Injured Harvie still has an important role to play from Dons sidelines

The Scottish defender spoke with Mark Jackson on Thursday about how he can continue to help MK Dons during the run-in

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST- 2 min read
Daniel Harvie will remain a part a key part of the MK Dons dressing room in the remaining five games of the season despite missing the rest of the season through injury.

The 24-year-old limped out of the Good Friday draw with Portsmouth with an ankle problem, with Jackson confirming on Monday the Scot will not return before the end of the season in a little under a month.

Despite not being able to help on the pitch in Dons’ remaining five games though, Jackson said Harvie will remain very much a part of the fold, with his voice a key part of the dressing room.

“I told him I need him to be like the other injured players when they have been out,” Jackson said. “We encourage everyone to be around the group supporting and trying to support, giving us that extra one per cent in support which might be the difference between us getting the result and not. It's a big part of what I want.

“He puts everything out there in every game. He's a real competitor, and excellent player and has been a massive part of what we've done in recent weeks. It's a big blow.

“He understands the situation, but he wants to support the team still because he is a really influential character. He'll be about the players, in the dressing room and here to support the team even though he can't do it on the pitch.”

Duo back in training

Zak Jules returned to full training on Thursday

While Harvie’s season is done, Zak Jules and Sullay Kaikai were in full training on Thursday. Jules needed treatment several times on his ankle during the 1-1 draw with Derby County on Easter Monday, while Kaikai has been missing since he returned from international duty with Sierra Leone three weeks ago.

Both are in contention to play against Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK this Saturday, but Dons are waiting on the fitness of Jack Tucker, who suffered a back injury in the run-up to Monday’s trip to Pride Park.

Jackson confirmed: “We kept Jack out of full training today (Thursday) but he was on the pitch with the physios and at this moment in time I think he's come through it ok, but we'll reassess it overnight. With back issues, it can fare up overnight.

“Zak trained today, as did Sullay, they've both trained fully so that's good.”

