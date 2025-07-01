Coach Day reunited with Lindsey at Crawley Town

The former MK Dons coach is back at the Broadfield Stadium

Coach Jamie Day has become the latest to return to Crawley Town from MK Dons to reunite with Scott Lindsey.

The ex-Bangladesh national coach is Lindsey’s long-time number two, and followed him from the Broadfield Stadium to Stadium MK last season. Following Lindsey’s sacking in March, Day remained a part of Dons’ coaching staff under Ben Gladwin, seeing out the season at Stadium MK.

But after leaving the club at the end of the season under Paul Warne, Day departed and has returned from whence he came, linking up with Lindsey once more.

His appointment comes just a few days after midfielder Jay Williams was sold back to Crawley after making just ten appearances at MK1.

“I am delighted to be back at Crawley again,” said Day on his return. “This is a great club where I have already created a lot of special memories, and hopefully, we can make some more soon.

“It feels great to be working with Scott again, and we’ve already got some good work into the players alongside Neil and the rest of the first-team staff out in Spain. We have a very talented group, and I am looking forward to seeing what the season can bring.”

Crawley boss Lindsey added: “My right-hand man, who has been with me at every club that I have been at. Somebody I really trust, he is a very good coach and goes under the radar, but he is certainly incredible at the job he does, and we are delighted to have him back.”