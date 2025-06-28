Crawley return 'feels like home' for Williams after MK Dons stint

The midfielder has gone back to familiar surrounds

Jay Williams said his return to Crawley Town felt like a home-coming after he returned to Sussex just six months after swapping it for Milton Keynes.

The 24-year-old midfielder made just ten appearances for MK Dons, only two of them after Scott Lindsey’s sacking in March.

Williams enjoyed the best spell of his career working under Lindsey at Crawley in 2023/24, when he helped the Reds to promotion via the play-offs, but did not seem to fit into plans at the Broadfield Stadium following the head coach’s departure for MK1 last October.

Following Lindsey back to Crawley this summer, Williams admitted his journey back down the M23 felt like a return home.

“I am delighted to be back at Crawley. I was driving back to the stadium today, and it just felt like home, and that I hadn’t left,” he said.

“I am buzzing to be working with Scott again, and I can’t wait to reconnect with the fans. Our fans are the best that I have ever played in front of, so I can’t wait to see them again.”