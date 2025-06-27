Boss pleased with MK Dons' early transfer business this summer

The four through the door are a signal of intent from MK Dons and Paul Warne

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four signings through the door so far, Paul Warne said he is pleased with the business MK Dons have done.

Three attacking players in the form of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Aaron Collins have been added to the ranks thus far, while right-back Gethin Jones has added another defensive body to the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding goals and pace at the sharp end of the pitch was Warne’s priority heading into the summer window, and his early captures have been a strong indicator of his intentions for the season, while also dispelling some of the talk of the amount of money the club have splashed thus far.

“We had to address the top of the pitch,” Warne said. “We didn’t carry enough of a goal threat. We did well in games, defended really well but we didn’t have enough cutting edge at the top. Luckily, with the chairman’s support we tried to improve it.

“We’ve gone for ambitious targets, and a lot of work has gone into it, and I’m really pleased with the three we’ve got in.

“It’s a bit extreme now, people seem to think we’re PSG now. I’ve read the rumour what we’re apparently paying, and it’s not true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing his new charges, he said: “I had worked with Mendez before, and he was brilliant for me. He’s creative, he wants to take people on, and is brilliant in the dressing room. I knew if we could get him first, it would be a good indicator to everyone else that we were having a go.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy joined from Crawley Town this summer | Jane Russell

“I knew about Rushian, I watched a few games of his when I wasn’t working. I like the pace he brings, he’s a bit of a maverick, he wants to take people on, and I think we can help him too.

Aaron Collins was Bolton's top-scorer last season | Jane Russell

“I tried to sign Aaron at my previous clubs, and I like that he can play across the front line, he just brings goals and attacks. Those three really bring competition at the sharp end of the pitch.

“With Gethin, I didn’t think we had an out-and-out right-back. I like him, I’ve played against him in many games and he irritates me, and they’re the good type to have.”