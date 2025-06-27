Woughton work is a part of a big reset at MK Dons

Much-needed renovation work is ongoing at the training ground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is well underway to upgrade MK Dons’ Woughton on the Green training base.

While the first-team are back in training after the season finished in early May, the renovations are ongoing with much of the playing area currently resembling more a beach than state of the art pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New fencing and drainage are also due to be completed during the course of the upgrades.

Read More Details emerge of MK Dons' plans to upgrade Woughton training ground

The heavy machinery has been rolled into Woughton for the works | Jane Russell

For now, the team are training on pitches running parallel to what will eventually become the first-team surfaces, and for now, head coach Paul Warne said he is excited to see it completed.

“You have to walk past it every day, we’re training alongside it,” he said. “There’s loads going into the training ground. It has been renovated so well, and they’re not cutting any corners.

“When we can fully use it, it will be great. Once the seeds come through it will be a real boost but the ground staff are there working on the pitches we can use, so there are no excuses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene at Woughton as work is ongoing at the training ground | Jane Russell

Not just at Woughton though, there are a lot of renovations going on around the club. From work in the changing rooms, the tunnel area and even in the manager’s office, to a new kit manufacturer and a new club badge, Warne said it feels like a much-needed reset has happened.

He said: “It’s important, it’s good to reset. When the lads come in, they need to see something different or it’s just groundhog day. We have to energise everyone, and you can actually see these things now.

“All the gyms have changed, the dressing rooms have changed, our offices have changed. A lot is changing very quickly.

“I really like the new badge, I’m all over it to be fair. It feels like a new club. When I interviewed for the job, they told me I could be a part of a real fundamental change.”