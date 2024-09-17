Colchester pile more misery on MK Dons with Trophy win

Jpi

Bristol Street Motors Trophy: Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons’ misery on the road continued on Tuesday night as Colchester United came from behind to win 2-1 in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Stephen Wearne headed Dons into the lead after 34 minutes ending a nearly six-game drought for Mike Williamson’s side, not finding the net on the road since April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a softly awarded penalty allowed Anthony Scully to blast home the equaliser five minutes before half-time, before Fiacre Kelleher’s goal nine minutes after the restart secured the win for the U’s.

Speculation mounted ahead of the game regarding Williamson’s future at the club, with links to a move to Carlisle United gathering pace in the run-up to kick-off. He made eight changes to the side to face Colchester, albeit a largely second-string team. Only Luke Offord, Liam Kelly and Joe Tomlinson kept their places in the side, while there were first starts for loanees Joe White and Sonny Finch.

Dons' poor away record came under the spotlight after the loss to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, as they came into the game still seeking their first goal on the road this season, let alone a win.

Despite the changes, Dons looked a cohesive unit and there were plenty of players out to make an impression. Loanees Finch and White were both especially keen to get involved, seeing some decent ball in the opening exchanges as they looked to set up their stall. And it was very much a game controlled by Dons for the majority of the opening half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances in front of goal were few though, but 491 minutes of football after their last away goal - Ellis Harrison's goal in the 5-3 win over Harrogate in April - Dons finally got their prize. And it came in relatively simple fashion too, with Jack Tucker's right-footed cross headed home by Stephen Wearne on 34 minutes.

The lead would last just seven minutes though when Dean Lewington lost the foot-race to substitute Mandela Egbo, but as the Colchester man turned back, was clattered by the Dons skipper for a penalty which Anthony Scully duly smashed past Nathan Harness, who otherwise had nothing to do.

Read More Dons boss Williamson linked with switch to another League Two side

When he was called into action early in the second-half though, the keeper, who struggled agaisnt Watford in the Carabao Cup defeat earlier this season, was at fault as Colchester took the lead nine minutes after the restart. A corner deep to the far post had Harness flapping, and Fiacre Kelleher slid the ball home to give the hosts the lead.

Substitutions for both sides made for a stuttering flow to the second-half, and the visitors were unable to build up any sort of momentum. Tomlinson saw a cross tipped over the bar and Leigh had Smith diving to his left to keep his long-range effort out, but there was precious little opportunity otherwise for the visitors to draw level as they slumped to defeat on the road once more.

Referee: Scott Tallis

Attendance: 1,148 (45)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colchester United: Smith, Kelleher, Anderson (Egbo 11), Gordon, Hopper (Tovide 61), McDonnell (Edwards 72), Read, Scully (Bendle 72), Hunt, Donnelly, Jay (Payne 62)

Subs not used: Chamberlain, Emery

MK Dons: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Offord (Lewis-Burgess 70), Ilunga (Lemonheigh-Evans 75), Tomlinson, Williams, Kelly (Silver 70), White (Leigh 46), Wearne, Finch (Harrison 46)

Subs not used: Stacey, Singh-Hurditt

Booked: Kelleher, McDonnell, Hunt