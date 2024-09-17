Live

Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten on the road again

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 17th Sep 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 21:42 BST
MK Dons are in Bristol Street Motors Trophy action this evening as they take on Colchester United

Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:42 BST

FULL TIME: Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons

Dons are beaten in their first Bristol Street Motors Trophy here, but we’re left wondering what the future of Mike Williamson holds here.

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:41 BST

95 mins: Header wide

Lemonheigh-Evans heads wide, just as he did in the league game, late in the day

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:35 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:28 BST

84 mins: Harness tips over

Long throw into the mixer, Kelleher again first to it, his header though is tipped over by Harness

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:24 BST

79 mins: Hunt into the book

Taking his time over a free-kick, Hunt goes into the book

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:21 BST

76 min: Silver just wide

Nice build-up from Dons, Lemonheigh-Evans does well down the left, feeds it out to Silver who takes aim but it’s just wide

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:19 BST

75 mins: Dons' final change

Brooklyn Ilunga is replaced by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:18 BST

72 mins: Colchester double change

Scully and McDonnell off, Edwards and Bendle replace them.

All these subs have really disrupted the game, got a really stop-start feel to it

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:15 BST

70 mins: More changes on the way

Liam Kelly makes way for Rian Silver

Keon Lewis-Burgess replaces Luke Offord

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:06 BST

62 mins: Colchester subs

Off come Tom Hopper and Matt Jay, replaced by Samson Tovide and Jack Payne

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:06 BST

60 mins: Good stop

Tom Smith tips Tomlinson’s cross over the bar for a corner, and from the set-piece, Leigh takes aim which the keeper does really well to keep out

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:01 BST

54 mins: GOAL - Colchester take the lead

The hosts have looked distinctly second best in the second-half so far but they have taken the lead.

A corner into the far post causes problems, Harness comes chasing the loose ball but Fiacre Kelleher beats the keeper to it and puts it home

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 20:54 BST

48 mins: Flurry of chances

Almost scoring immediately is Harrison, his heavy touch though opens it up for Smith to come out, he tries to lay it off to Tomlinson but the winger cannot do much with it.

Harrison has to do better there

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 20:51 BST

Second-half

Back underway here with those changes now confirmed.

Tonight’s attendance: 1,148 (45)

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 20:48 BST

Changes at the break

Ellis Harrison and Tommy Leigh are set to come on for the second-half for MK, replacing Finch and White

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 20:35 BST

HALF-TIME: Colchester United 1-1 MK Dons

The visitors the better side for the most part, but go in 1-1 at the break.

Fans have had to wait 492 minutes between away goals - the last one an Ellis Harrison strike at Harrogate in April - but Wearne’s header gave Dons the lead before a soft penalty against Dean Lewington was converted by Anthony Scully six minutes later.

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 20:32 BST

45+2 mins: Saved

Finch bursts through on goal, but Smith is quick off his line to deny him

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 20:30 BST

45 mins: Ilunga comes close

The 20-year-old takes aim from 20-ish yards out and it’s close enough to have keeper Tom Smith scrambling to make sure he sees it wide.

Four minutes of time to be added on before half-time

