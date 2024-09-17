Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten on the road again
Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Colchester United 2-1 MK Dons
Dons are beaten in their first Bristol Street Motors Trophy here, but we’re left wondering what the future of Mike Williamson holds here.
95 mins: Header wide
Lemonheigh-Evans heads wide, just as he did in the league game, late in the day
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
84 mins: Harness tips over
Long throw into the mixer, Kelleher again first to it, his header though is tipped over by Harness
79 mins: Hunt into the book
Taking his time over a free-kick, Hunt goes into the book
76 min: Silver just wide
Nice build-up from Dons, Lemonheigh-Evans does well down the left, feeds it out to Silver who takes aim but it’s just wide
75 mins: Dons' final change
Brooklyn Ilunga is replaced by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans
72 mins: Colchester double change
Scully and McDonnell off, Edwards and Bendle replace them.
All these subs have really disrupted the game, got a really stop-start feel to it
70 mins: More changes on the way
Liam Kelly makes way for Rian Silver
Keon Lewis-Burgess replaces Luke Offord
62 mins: Colchester subs
Off come Tom Hopper and Matt Jay, replaced by Samson Tovide and Jack Payne
60 mins: Good stop
Tom Smith tips Tomlinson’s cross over the bar for a corner, and from the set-piece, Leigh takes aim which the keeper does really well to keep out
54 mins: GOAL - Colchester take the lead
The hosts have looked distinctly second best in the second-half so far but they have taken the lead.
A corner into the far post causes problems, Harness comes chasing the loose ball but Fiacre Kelleher beats the keeper to it and puts it home
48 mins: Flurry of chances
Almost scoring immediately is Harrison, his heavy touch though opens it up for Smith to come out, he tries to lay it off to Tomlinson but the winger cannot do much with it.
Harrison has to do better there
Second-half
Back underway here with those changes now confirmed.
Tonight’s attendance: 1,148 (45)
Changes at the break
Ellis Harrison and Tommy Leigh are set to come on for the second-half for MK, replacing Finch and White
HALF-TIME: Colchester United 1-1 MK Dons
The visitors the better side for the most part, but go in 1-1 at the break.
Fans have had to wait 492 minutes between away goals - the last one an Ellis Harrison strike at Harrogate in April - but Wearne’s header gave Dons the lead before a soft penalty against Dean Lewington was converted by Anthony Scully six minutes later.
45+2 mins: Saved
Finch bursts through on goal, but Smith is quick off his line to deny him
45 mins: Ilunga comes close
The 20-year-old takes aim from 20-ish yards out and it’s close enough to have keeper Tom Smith scrambling to make sure he sees it wide.
Four minutes of time to be added on before half-time
