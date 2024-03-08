Compliments are flattering but Kelly wants points to back them up

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly is flattered that other teams are sitting up and paying attention to MK Dons.

After Tuesday night's win over leaders Mansfield Town, Stags boss Nigel Clough praised Mike Williamson's side, calling them 'the best footballing side in the league' afterwards.

Drawing those sorts of plaudits from opposition teams Kelly admitted was good to hear as those around them start to sit up and take notice, though they can only do that if they keep winning against tough opponents.

"It's nice that other teams think we're a good team," he said. "It's a nice compliment to receive, but the only thing we want is to come out of every game with three points, and with a good performance as well.

"We're playing good football, we're challenging at the right end of the table, so there are no complaints from my end and hopefully we can give everyone a nice end to the season with promotion.

"I'd rather be at our end of the table fighting, with every game meaning something rather than in the middle or at the other end when you're facing a totally different battle. It's enjoyable going into big games against the likes of Mansfield and Crewe."

Saturday's opponents Salford City though are battling at the opposite end of the table, sitting 19th ahead of their first ever trip to Milton Keynes - though their manager Karl Robinson is well-versed in the ways of the new city.

Since taking over in January, Robinson has helped Salford to 17 points from a possible 33 to help edge them away from trouble, and Kelly knows they will be a difficult obstacle come kick-off tomorrow.