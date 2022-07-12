Consistency will be key for ‘goal-threat’ Barry after Dons loan switch

Louie Barry could be a diamond in the rough, according to Liam Manning after the teenager completed his loan move to MK Dons from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old netted six goals in League Two for Swindon Town in the second half of last season, and was on the watchlist for a while before Dons made him their eighth signing of the summer today (Tuesday).

Manning though believes Barry has work to do to start delivering on a regular basis in Dons’ squad for the forthcoming season.

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Louie is an exciting player who has had an interesting career journey already, despite his young age. He has a number of experiences and comes here on the back of a successful spell at Swindon Town last season.

“He has some excellent attributes which will compliment our team well. His job now is to work alongside the coaches to produce high-quality moments consistently in order to contribute to the team’s goals.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Louie is an exciting attacking player that we have watched whilst playing Premier League 2 football for Aston Villa Under-23s and through his loan spells at Ipswich Town and, most recently, Swindon Town.

“He fits the type of player Liam is looking for in this position as he runs in behind, attacks the back post and is a real goal threat.

