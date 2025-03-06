Consistency will be key in getting MK Dons out of their slump

The interim head coach is eager to bring some stability to Stadium MK

After a season of upheaval, Ben Gladwin feels MK Dons needs a period of stability on and off the field.

The 32-year-old took over as head coach this week following the sacking of Scott Lindsey, becoming the fourth person to lead the side into a game since the start of the season.

With the amount of chopping and changing behind the scenes this season, it has been the same on it too. The club have added 23 players in the two transfer windows, with a similar number leaving and a massive 38 different players used in league games, only adding to the lack of stability.

This inconsistency has been a big contributor to the poor run of form in the last three months, Gladwin believes, and he hopes he can add a period of calm to help the club and the team as they look to end the season on a relatively positive note.

“We need to arrive at a point where we can go after something consistently,” said the interim boss. “Whether that's with me or with someone else, but the club needs to be consistent.

“The immediate success may not be there, but there has to be a process. The club has done it before and had success. It's not what everyone wants to hear, but that's the reality.”

With the managerial hunt in its relative infancy, and Gladwin effectively auditioning on the job, the ex-Swindon and Blackburn midfielder is taking things game-by-game at this point, eager to help Dons out of their current rut of only two wins in 17 games.

This weekend, they take on relegation strugglers Morecambe who could, should they win, close the gap between Dons and the drop zone to just seven points, making things even more tense around MK1.

Gladwin said: “I'd love to say we have a long-term target, but every game is a big one, and the only one that matters. That's not just for results, but for creating and building towards something for next season for the whole club. It's not about just me, but the whole club, we have to start building for next season.

“From a selfish point of view, myself, Ian Watson and Jamie Day are so excited to get on the training ground with them now. We've got to get some ideas in them, and we feel we can impact the team between now and Saturday.”